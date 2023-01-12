Kodiak’s boys basketball team started practicing for the 2022-23 season on Nov. 30.
Because of Alaska’s harsh winter weather, the team has yet to play a game. First, long travel delays ended Kodiak’s trip to Sitka. Then, two weeks later, the Joe Floyd Christmas Tournament was canceled because inclement weather kept visiting teams from traveling to The Rock.
That has left Kodiak with a lot of practice time. A lot.
“It’s tough to keep motivation going, but you find different things to do,” veteran coach David Anderson said.
The bonus practice sessions weren’t bad, especially with only two returning players from last year’s Northern Lights Conference championship team. Anderson did fill a few days with the blue/gold and alumni games. That allowed him to scout his team in game-like situations.
He was impressed.
“We got to see some stuff the kids were doing out there,” Anderson said.
The wait is over. Kodiak’s long-awaited season-opening game is 7:30 p.m. today against Kenai at Kenai High School. That is followed by Friday and Saturday NLC games at Soldotna.
The losses of the two tournaments wiped seven games off of Kodiak’s schedule. As of Monday evening, Anderson said no games have been added to the schedule to replace lost ones.
“It will have an impact at the beginning,” Anderson said. “As the season goes on, I think we will be fine. They will adjust to each other. These kids have been playing together for a long time.”
Anderson pointed out that Kodiak isn’t too far behind the other teams in the conference.
Palmer has only played one game and Wasilla has only played two games. Both schools haven’t played a game since Dec. 17. Colony has played four games, while ACS and Soldotna have logged seven games each.
No team has played a conference game.
“I have watched a few of the games the other teams have played and I think we will be right in the games with them,” Anderson said. “There are a lot of young teams out there.”
GIRLS HOOPS
Kodiak’s girls are also heading to the Kenai Peninsula for games at Kenai (today) and Soldotna (Friday and Saturday).
Unlike the boys, though, Kodiak’s girls have games under their belts. The Bears fell to Thunder Mountain (69-39), Nikiski (50-28) and Sitka (59-27) at the Sitka Holiday Shootout before Christmas.
Second-year Kodiak coach Monica Claridge said the scores would have been closer if her girls had converted free throws and layups. Practicing those two elements of the game were a focus for Claridge during the break between games.
“We have a lot of potential,” she said. “When we make our layups and free throws, we are going to be really good. The score will be much different and contests will be a lot closer.”
Kodiak is operating without height. Only one player — junior Serenity Bushell — stands over 5 feet, 3 inches. However, Claridge was encouraged by how her team of guards performed against the taller competition.
“We are working to make each player as versatile as possible,” Claridge said. “That process, I think, you will see more down the road.”
Opening conference play against Soldotna is a blessing for a rebuilding program. Despite losing all three games to the Stars last season, the games were competitive.
“We have a really tough conference and to start against an opponent that we played better than others is good for confidence,” Claridge said. “I’m glad that it played out that way. We are all excited to see how much progress we have made from that point.”
HOCKEY
Kodiak starts the second half of its second season with a pair of nonconference games against Delta at the Baranof Park ice rink.
Friday’s and Saturday’s games start at 7:30 p.m.
This will not be the first time these two programs have faced off this season. Delta — out of the Division II Aurora Conference — took a 4-2 decision on Nov. 11 at a tournament in the Mat-Su Valley.
Kodiak (0-9) last played on Dec. 10, a 6-1 home Railbelt Conference loss to Juneau. Delta (4-7) has played two games this month, topping Tri-Valley 2-0 on Jan. 7 and Monroe Catholic 5-3 on Tuesday.
After the Delta series, Kodiak concludes regular-season play by hosting Palmer on Jan. 27 and Jan. 28.
