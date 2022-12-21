Editor’s note: This article was originally published in the Kodiak Daily Mirror on Dec. 17, 2020. With the Joe Floyd Christmas Tournament next week, we found it fitting to share it with our readers again.
One of the most memorable moments in the history of the Joe Floyd Tournament nearly never happened.
Leading up to the 1994 basketball tournament, Kodiak senior shooting guard Jeff Francisco contemplated returning home to San Diego. During the summer, he had arrived on the island to visit his dad, who, after divorcing Francisco’s mother, had relocated to Kodiak to seek work at a seafood processor.
With the urging of his pops, Francisco stayed on The Rock and enrolled at Kodiak High School. In October, Francisco’s dad packed up his belongings and moved to the Philippines, leaving his teenage son alone in a new place. Francisco rented a room in a neighbor’s house and relied heavily on his core group of friends, eating many meals at teammate Dustin Krug’s house.
“That is why I always feel that I grew up there,” said Francisco in 2020 from his home in San Diego. “It made me grow up pretty fast. It made me appreciate a lot of the people that live there because they welcomed me with open arms.”
With no relatives in Kodiak, Francisco’s mom wanted her son to return home for the holidays. Francisco was prepared to miss the Joe Floyd Tournament with his new basketball team. It was only three games, he thought. Senior teammate James Parker convinced Francisco that it was more than three games. The state’s oldest prep basketball tournament was an event, well-known for capacity crowds and a seafood dinner.
“For me, coming from San Diego, when we have tournaments, there are not that many people who show up,” Francisco said. “I was like, ‘Wow, look at all these people.”’
Francisco brought all those people to their feet when his epic 3-point shot at the buzzer sank third-ranked Bartlett and handed the Kodiak boys their first Floyd title since 1990. Francisco became an instant legend. But, first, he was the goat.
With 27 seconds left and Kodiak nursing a 42-40 lead, Francisco rolled off a screen for a wide-open layup. Clank. He missed.
“I was super down. I couldn’t believe I missed the layup,” Francisco recalled.
The pain worsened when Bartlett junior Nathan Ryan drilled a long ball that put the Golden Bears up 43-42 with seven seconds remaining.
The following sequence was painted perfectly by Daily Mirror sports reporter J.R. Rardon.
“With the Bears out of timeouts, Kodiak’s Ryan Hales promptly inbounded the ball to junior Ben Lewis, who found Francisco on the right sideline. The southpaw dribbled twice toward the head of the key and pulled up to loft the 25-footer over a Bartlett defender with two seconds remaining.
“For those two seconds, the standing-room only crowd seemed to suck in its breath. Its roar joined with the final buzzer as the ball fell cleanly through the net and several Bartlett players fell to the floor in disbelief.”
Kodiak coach Harry Mickelson described the scene like this: “It was like a bomb went off in the gym. It was incredible, the energy and excitement.”
Francisco was named the tournament’s most valuable player and ended the Bartlett game with 15 points on 6-of-14 shooting from the field.
“It left my hand, and I just had a feeling,” Francisco said. “It felt good releasing it. Everything felt good.”
Bartlett, coached by Phil Jordan, was high-octane, piling up 192 points in its first two tournament games — a 99-95 double-overtime loss to Eielson and a 97-65 victory over Eielson. Kodiak picked off Eielson 58-54 and Nikiski 60-58.
Mickelson’s gang used a suffocating defense and an effective, fast break to lead 30-17 at halftime.
“Everybody will always remember the last second, but I was proud of the first 16 minutes,” Mickelson told the Daily Mirror in 1994.
With Bartlett calling off the full-court press and solving Kodiak’s inside duo of Hales and Krug, the Golden Bears trimmed the deficit to 32-27 to begin the fourth.
Kodiak still held a 42-36 lead midway through the final stanza but didn’t score again until Francisco’s winning shot.
At the time, he called hitting the shot the best Christmas present ever. More than two decades later, he still agrees. Even though he lives in San Diego and hasn’t been back to the island since 1996, he is reminded of the shot now and again on social media.
“I never knew it was going to be this big,” Francisco said.
Francisco finished the season with 29 made 3-pointers and averaged 10.04 points per game, while the Bears ended with an 18-7 record and a fourth-place finish at the Region III Championships. He said his one season in Kodiak was a blessing.
“Coming from San Diego, you learn how to be very confident, arrogant in a way, a one-on-one type player,” he said. “Coach Mickelson really focused on team basketball and playing through our big man, ball movement. I never did that before.”
After graduating in 1995, Francisco returned to California, playing two seasons of junior college basketball. In 2003, he took his game to the Philippines and signed with a small professional team there. His attempt to land on the roster of a bigger professional team failed, which prompted his return to the states in 2005. He is currently a detention officer at a prison, has a wife, who he married in 2008 after meeting in the Philippines, and an adult son.
Oh, and he still plays basketball. Before pandemic, he was in two leagues. Now, he shoots around when he can.
“I have never lost the love for it,” Francisco said.
