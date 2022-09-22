Jake Sarnowski isn’t wired to live life in the slow lane. What would you expect from a dude who puts his body through the ringers by participating in two endurance sports during the same high school season.
He is in the fast lane — all the time. That includes beating another Kodiak High sports team to Ted Stevens International Airport last week in Anchorage.
Through Sarnowski’s back seat encouragement, the driver — assistant swim coach Lindsey Glenn — navigated the van to the airport before the volleyball van. It didn’t matter much, as the volleyball players boarded the plane headed to Kodiak before the swimmers.
“He works dang hard, but he also has fun and lifts the spirits of others,” said Glenn, a high school teacher. “He walks into my classroom with an earbud in or out, and he just has a swagger in him. That is an awesome, cool confidence that I wish I could have.”
You have to have that swagger when you’re attempting what Sarnowski is attempting — competing in cross country and swimming simultaneously. He isn’t alone, though. Sarnowski, a senior, and teammate Max Robinson, a junior, have double-dipped since 2020. And they both have done it well.
Sarnowski and Robinson were part of Kodiak’s 2021 boys swimming and diving state title. While Robinson also ran at the state cross country meet a year ago, Sarnowski hopes to achieve that feat in a few weeks. After being one of Kodiak’s top junior varsity runners last season, he is firmly planted in the team’s top 7 this season.
Sarnowski is a swimmer first, runner second. But he loves both sports and didn’t want to choose between the two. So, naturally, he picked both. That doesn’t mean he always enjoys being a two-sport athlete.
“There are times when we do a hard workout where I wish I was someplace else,” Sarnowski said. “It’s not too bad. It is somewhat difficult to balance, but it is fun to do both.”
He swims in the a.m., then picks the p.m. practice to attend. He wakes up at 5:30 p.m. and is ready to crash when he gets home. Even a guy with an abundance of energy gets tired.
It’s worth it, though, especially when he can call himself a state champion.
“That was a really cool moment,” he said. I look back at that a lot. It was just so fun to be part of a team that set the bar so high for years to come.”
It’s Sarnowski’s turn to carry on the Kodiak swimming tradition.
“I’m excited for the tailend of the year for Jake,” Kodiak swimming coach Maggie Rocheleau said. “These kids have swam in the shadow of Ian (Rocheleau), Jackson (Krug) and Nick (Carver) and not really have gotten the credit that they deserve for their strong swimming capabilities.”
Rocheleau has coached Sarnowski since he was a young pup learning the sport in the Kodiak Kingfishers youth program.
“It has been neat to see him grow … he has stepped up as a leader for us this year and put in a lot of time in the offseason,” Rocheleau said. “He is a talented athlete. It takes a lot to do multiple sports and do them well. He just has that grit to fight it out and want it.”
Because he was off-Island swimming last weekend, Sarnowski missed his home finale with the cross country team at Fort Abercrombie State Historical Park. However, he will not miss swimming senior day. That is 10 a.m. Saturday against West Valley at the Kodiak Community Swimming Pool.
“This is the last time I get to compete in this pool. It is going to be kind of sad, but I am looking forward to the future,” Sarnowski said.
