Kodiak concludes each pre-game routine with a defense chant. John Ticman stands above the 3-point line, with a basketball, facing two lines of teammates. When he pounds the basketball to the court, his teammates hit the floor with their hands and yell, “defense.”
“It gives us a lot of energy so we can be locked in during the game,” senior Frankie Marcelo said.
Kodiak was locked in against Palmer. Riding a wave of defense, the Bears swept the Moose in a pair of Northern Lights Conference boys basketball games at Kodiak High School.
Kodiak took Friday’s game 49-40 and Saturday’s matchup 42-32.
“The defense has won probably about 90 percent of our games this year,” Kodiak coach David Anderson said. “Our defense is something that we are taking pride in, and our guys are buying into it.”
When Anderson played for Kodiak in the 1970s, his teams did the same chant. He has incorporated the pre-game ending a few times as Kodiak’s bench boss during his long tenure.
“I think it gets them ready,” Anderson said.
In the 14-1 start (5-1 NLC), Kodiak has held opponents to 36.3 points per game. Including Saturday’s game, the Bears have held an opponent to under 32 points four times. Thirty-two must be the magic number because Palmer has averaged — you guessed it — 32 points in its three losses to Kodiak this season. The Moose averaged 59 points in their 14 other games.
“We have played Palmer three times this year, and we have played Soldotna three times. It is not easy to beat a team twice, let alone three times in a season,” Anderson said.
FRIDAY
While Kodiak’s defense locked down the victory by limiting Palmer to four points during a 12-minute span in the second half, it was an offensive play that garnered all the attention.
With five minutes left in the fourth quarter, Marcelo gathered in a defensive rebound and beat all but one of Palmer’s players up the floor. He lobbed a perfect alley-oop pass to his right when he reached the paint. A leaping Jackson Krug received the pass and flushed it home with two hands. Marcelo jumped and waved both arms in the air. Krug let out a scream. The crowd went wild.
Kodiak 42, Palmer 24.
“It was cool. I just want to get more. I want to keep going,” Krug said.
Marcelo said the two had practiced alley-oop dunks in practice. However, that was the first time the duo hooked up for one in a game.
“He is such a good point guard and knows where everybody is going to be at,” Krug said.
Marcelo thought he would score but then saw Krug emerge in his sights for one of his team-high seven assists.
“I thought the pass was too low, but it was perfect. It brought the gym down,” Marcelo said.
That was the high point for Krug, who picked up three fouls in the first half and didn’t score until the 3:04 mark in the third quarter. Kodiak’s leading scorer netted only nine points — only the second time this season, he did not reach double-figures. He did add eight rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal.
The Case brothers — Shawn and Connor — picked up the slack. Connor went for 14 and Shawn hit for 12. The two combined for three of Kodiak’s four 3-pointers.
Connor chipped in seven rebounds and three steals, while Shawn had four rebounds, two assists and two steals.
“They are really important because we can always rely on them to score, especially in this game,” Marcelo said. “For me, I don’t really need to score as long as I have them. I just need to create a lot of open shots for them.”
The game got interesting after the dunk. Palmer’s offense caught fire and cut Kodiak’s lead to 45-40 with 1:08 remaining.
The Bears closed the game with four free throws — two each from Krug and Marcelo.
“We get a little lackadaisical sometimes and let them hit a few shots,” Anderson said.
Elzavier Bradley paced Palmer with 10 points.
SATURDAY
Down 29-23 with 3:21 left in the third, Kodiak’s defense clamped down, and the offense went to work. The Bears held Palmer scoreless for nearly 11 minutes, while Krug scored nine of his team-high 14 points during that span to put Kodiak up 38-29.
Palmer’s only fourth-quarter bucket came on a 3-pointer by Gavin Obrien with 15 seconds left in the game.
The Moose scored the game’s first eight points and led for nearly the first 24 minutes. Marcelo gave Kodiak its first lead of the game since early in the second quarter on a bucket with 6:25 left in the fourth. The Marcelo bucket was part of Kodiak’s game-ending 23-5 run.
“I told my guys that they (Palmer) was going to come out and stick it to you, but if you stay with it, you are going to win this game,” Anderson said.
Shawn Case chipped in 13 points, while Marcelo added eight points. Kael Galliher and Arin Mathis each scored nine to lead Palmer (7-10, 1-3 NLC).
Kodiak plays a nonconference game Thursday at Eagle river before facing Wasilla Friday and Saturday in a pair of NLC games.
Friday
BEARS 49, MOOSE 40
Palmer 12 6 12 10 — 40
Kodiak 14 10 10 15 — 49
Palmer (40) — Sheldon 0 0-0 0, Rothenbuhler 2 1-1 5, Obrien 4 0-2 8, Galliher 4 0-2 9, Landon 0 0-0 0, Hansen 0 0-0 0, Mathis 3 2-2 8, Bradley 4 0-0 10. Totals: 17 3-9 40.
Kodiak (49) — J. Ticman 3 1-2 8, C. Case 7 0-0 14, Krug 3 2-2 9, Marcelo 1 2-2 4, B. Dela Cruz 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 7-8 49.
3-point goals: Palmer 3 (Bradley 2, Galliher); Kodiak 4 (S. Case 2, C. Case, Krug). Fouls: Palmer 16, Kodiak 13. Fouled out — none.
Junior varsity — Palmer 45, Kodiak 41. Alex Holland 12 points for Kodiak.
C squad — Kodiak 52, Palmer 40. Antonio Basuel 17 points for Kodiak.
Saturday
BEARS 42, MOOSE 32
Palmer 11 7 11 3 — 32
Kodiak 9 5 13 15 — 42
Palmer (32) — Rothenbuhler 2 0-0 5, Obrien 1 0-0 3, Galliher 4 0-0 9, Hansen 0 0-0 0, Mathis 4 1-2 9, Bradley 2 0-0 6. Totals: 13 1-2 32.
Kodiak (42) — J. Ticman 0 3-4 3, Valdez 0 0-0 0, C. Case 1 1-2 4, Krug 6 1-2 14, S. Case 5 2-2 13, Marcelo 3 2-2 8. Totals: 15 9-12 42.
3-point goals: Palmer 5 (Bradley 2, Galliher, Obrien, Rothenbuhler); Kodiak 3 (S. Case, Krug, C. Case). Fouls: Palmer 11, Kodiak 4. Fouled out — Rothenbuhler.
Junior varsity — Palmer 55, Kodiak 50. Marc Barroga 17 points for Kodiak.
C squad — Palmer 42, Kodiak 35. Antonio Basuel 11 points for Kodiak.
