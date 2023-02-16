Kodiak’s girls like playing in Eagle River.
The Bears knocked off the Wolves in a nonconference basketball game for the second straight season.
Kodiak’s girls like playing in Eagle River.
The Bears knocked off the Wolves in a nonconference basketball game for the second straight season.
It wasn’t a double-digit victory like it was last season, though.
After building a six-point lead, Kodiak withstood a late Eagle River rally to notch a 35-34 victory Thursday in Eagle River.
The Bears can thank sophomore Lakeisha Sanchez for helping them win for the second time in three games.
The 5-foot-3 guard busted out for a career-best nine points, passing her previous mark by two points set in a loss to Kenai earlier this season.
Jisselle Blanco added eight points and Serenity Bushell tossed in six points as Kodiak improved to 2-9 overall.
Trailing by one at halftime, Kodiak struck for 13 points in the third quarter to take a 30-24 lead into the fourth.
Eagle River (1-9) cut Kodiak’s lead to one with 25.4 seconds left in regulation. Free throws from Sanchez and Avie Arevalo gave Kodiak a 35-32 lead.
A Brooklyn Rollman bucket brought the Wolves to within a point with seconds left. The Bears inbounded the ball and ran out the clock to secure the win.
Kodiak plays at Wasilla today (5 p.m.) and Saturday (noon).
BEARS 35, WOLVES 34
Kodiak 9 8 13 5 — 35
Eagle River 9 9 6 10 — 34
Kodiak (35) — Arevalo 2 1-4 5, Sanchez 4 1-4 9, Blanco 3 2-2 8, Holland 1 0-0 3, Nero 0 0-0 0, Enriquez 0 0-0 0, Bushell 2 3-5 7, Arbues 2 0-0 4. Totals: 14 7-14 35.
Eagle River (34) — K. Armerding 1 0-0 3, Hopkins 0 1-2 1, Dyson 1 0-0 2, Trotter 6 0-0 12, Buyse 0 2-4 2, Reed 2 0-0 4, N. Armerding 1 0-0 2, Rollman 4 0-2 8. Totals: 15 3-7 34.
3-point goals: Kodiak 1 (Holland); Eagle River 1 (K. Armerding). Fouls: Kodiak 11, Eagle River 18. Fouled out: None.
