Ian Rocheleau

DEREK CLARKSTON/Kodiak Daily Mirror

Ian Rocheleau swims the 400-yard individual medley during a 2022 Kodiak Kingfishers meet at the Kodiak Community Swimming Pool. 

Ian Rocheleau is now a record-holder at Northern Michigan University. 

The freshman swimmer from Kodiak joined forces with Roberta Camera, Ryan Lund and Leon Nolles to set a men’s school record in the 400-yard medley relay last week at the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Championships in Holland, Michigan. 

