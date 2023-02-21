Ian Rocheleau is now a record-holder at Northern Michigan University.
The freshman swimmer from Kodiak joined forces with Roberta Camera, Ryan Lund and Leon Nolles to set a men’s school record in the 400-yard medley relay last week at the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Championships in Holland, Michigan.
The foursome clocked a time of 3 minutes, 15.18 seconds to place third and claim an NCAA Division II B qualifying time. The old school record was 3:15.47, set in 2020.
Rocheleau — a 2022 Kodiak High School graduate — swam the race’s opening backstroke leg. After popping off a 49.8 in the 100 backstroke earlier in the season, he thought the coach might call on him at the conference championships. But, as his teammates heated up towards the end of the regular season, he wasn’t sure.
His heart dropped when coach gave him the nod at a team meeting the day of the race.
“I wasn’t scared of the moment, but there was definitely a little bit of pressure and a lot of nerves,” said Rocheleau from Michigan Monday afternoon. “It was cool.”
Rocheleau busted out a 49.76 leg that had Northern Michigan in fourth place. He watched his teammates post times of 53.59 (breaststroke), 48.20 (butterfly) and 43.63 (freestyle), which slid the Wildcats into third and solidify the record.
“I wasn’t even thinking about a school record — I was just swimming,” Rocheleau said. “We looked over at the team afterward, and they were giving us all thumbs up that we got the (qualifying) time. I found out a few minutes later that it was also a school record.”
Rocheleau said he most likely will not be on the 400 medley relay that will compete at the NCAA Division II Championships that begins March 7 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Still, he can take solace in knowing he helped the team qualify.
Rocheleau wasn’t done at his inaugural conference championship. He made three B finals, placing 11th in the 100 backstroke (50.35) and 200 backstroke (1:49.67), and 15th in the 100 butterfly (50.28). Northern Michigan placed second with 578.5 points behind the 942 points of champion Grand Valley State University.
After not advancing to the A finals, he learned the importance of coming out strong in the preliminary heats — something he didn’t have to do during his stellar prep career.
“It doesn’t discourage me. It makes me want to work harder to be like the rest of them,” Rocheleau said. “It definitely is eye-opening seeing what people can do here.”
Rocheleau — a construction management student — picked Northern Michigan over Colorado Mesa University after helping lead the Kodiak boys to the 2021 state title. He won the 100 backstroke at that meet and was part of two winning relays.
He felt he had arrived at Northern Michigan when he won a mid-season swim-off to advance to an A final. It was the first time he had dipped under 50 seconds in the backstroke.
“It was a surreal moment. The whole team was there cheering for me,” he said.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
Carly Glover was a scoring machine in Liberty University’s sweep of Adrian College over the weekend in Lynchburg, Virginia.
The junior forward from Kodiak handed out three assists in Friday’s 5-2 victory. She followed that performance with a goal in Saturday’s 3-1 win. Her empty-net goal iced the victory with 90 seconds remaining.
Through 18 games, Glover has 24 points (11 goals and 13 assists) — three more than she had last year in her debut season with Liberty.
Top-ranked Liberty (22-2) begins the Midwest College Hockey Playoffs on Friday in St. Louis, Missouri.
MEN’S WRESTLING
Arizona State University’s Josh Nummer returned to the 197 weight class for the Sun Devils’ 42-0 victory over Cal State University Bakersfield.
Thursday’s match was a lot easier than two weeks ago when he earned a 4-2 victory in his first foray at the 197 class. That’s because the Kodiak High graduate received a forfeit victory.
Nummer’s perfect 2-0 record at 197 pounds ended on Sunday when he fell 27-10 to Nebraska’s Silas Allred in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska took the match 25-15.
Arizona State is idle until the Pac-12 Championships on March 5 in Stanford, California.
