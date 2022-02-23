All three Kodiak Hockey League teams that competed in the Presidents’ Day Invitational this past weekend in Anchorage advanced to the semifinals of their respective tournament.
10U A
KHL’s 10U A team’s run in the tournament ended in heartbreaking fashion in a semifinal matchup with Healy.
Tied at 5 at the end of regulation, Healy broke away for the game-winning goal in the sudden-death overtime period where both teams skated with only three players.
Kodiak placed third in the A tournament, months after winning the B tournament of the Turkey Shootout in Anchorage. Healy went on to win the championship.
Tanner Bunch scored a hat trick for Kodiak in the semifinal game, while East Frost and Clay Gardner each punched in a goal. Camden Hansen, Bunch, Frost and Thor Griffin assisted on goals.
Kodiak went 2-0-1 to advance to the semifinals, beating Anchorage Comets (6-2) and Palmer (4-2). Kodiak and Kenai tied at 3-3.
Bunch scored in bunches during the tournament, leading Kodiak with 10 goals — four against Palmer. Frost ended with six goals and Gardner with two. Gardner and Frost each had three assists, while Hansen, Bunch and Griffin had one assist each.
12U A
Kodiak’s 12U A squad lost to Fairbanks in the semifinals, but they were the first to score a goal against the interior team.
Michael McCarthy was a scoring machine, leading Kodiak with 17 goals and four assists. Treyten Butler and Kevin Foster chipped in four goals each, while Colin Gibbs added a goal. Foster and Gibbs each had two assists, while Covey Otto and Daniel Larson each had one assist.
Lucas Alford, Lucas Cook, Kieran Hayden, Cole Slagle, Maddox Deemer, Max Curry and Charli McCarthy rounded out Kodiak’s tournament roster.
18U B
Kodiak’s 18U B squad fell 4-2 to Juneau in the semifinals of the Tier III U18 portion of the tournament.
Kodiak finished with a 2-2 record.
“The loss in the semifinals was a difficult one because we never took our foot off the gas and we had a disallowed goal in the third period, which would have tied the game for us,” Kodiak coach Josh McCarthy said.
McCarthy said his squad was one of the youngest in the tournament, with most of his players being 15 and 16 years old. Kodiak outshot its opponents 112-79 and only lost to the teams that reached the finals — Juneau and Homer.
Kodiak picked up a 2-1 victory over Mat-Su and a 5-0 win over the Alaska Heat. The Islanders lost to Homer 9-0.
Colin McCarthy — a second-team Railbelt Conference player from the high school season — led Kodiak with three goals. Max Cook and George Aquino tallied two goals each, while Aidan Buschbacher and Theron Glover each had a goal.
Goalie Oskar Klausner saved 66 of 79 shots.
“Oskar was a beast for us in goal,” Josh McCarthy said. “ Our defensive play was a huge part of our success.
“Again, we had a great weekend, and the team is starting its work to make a run at the state tournament the second weekend of March.”
