To the Editor,
COVID-19 is a prioritized issue in our community as we have had multiple mask mandates and schools are open, which has prompted individuals to voice for schools to close due to the level of risk for transmission. In the past year, child abuse has been a crisis in our state while schools closed. Reports to OCS pertaining to child abuse decreased but, child abuse has risen in our state as the instances of “…suspected abuse skyrocketed by 173% in the last year” (Aina, 2021). We should care about this issue because we either have children, are related to children, know a child, or have experienced abuse as a child.
As a community it is imperative we take safety measures to reduce transmissions to decrease our community’s level of risk. We should also consider a child’s safety in their home environment because not every child’s needs can be met due to risk factors. This insight should be thought about for marginalized and vulnerable populations in which the occurrence of adversity is observed. For parents demonstrating concerns of school’s operating, the continuation of following KIBSD’s COVID-19 safety protocols could resume such as mandatory mask wearing and social distancing, while the option for virtual schooling could be reviewed again by the community.
As a graduate social work student, it is imperative to be aware of barriers impacting Kodiak and express that not one issue is more important than the other but as a community, we unite to address and care about multiple issues present. Together we can create a plan and take action to meet everyone’s needs to promote everyone’s overall well-being.
Aina, M. (2021, January 27). Alaska advocates see severe child abuse skyrocket during pandemic. Alaska Public Media.
Laura Griffin
Kodiak
