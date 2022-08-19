I had something I wanted to share with the parents of athletes. While running various trails throughout Kodiak, on the volleyball courts, racing around the track, and on the wrestling mats of the Kodiak High School I grew a tremendous appreciation for not only my parents, but also parents that were present showing their support during sport events throughout the seasons.
To have my own parents watch my competitions meant the world to me. However, the support from parents of my fellow athletes also became significant. During the meets and events off island brought me close with the families that traveled with their kids. I’m not sure if these parents will ever know how much their support means to all of the athletes on the teams that they travel with and showed their support to.
I wanted to say thank you to the people that support the athletes of Kodiak High School, to encourage parents to be present for their kids’ events especially after these past couple years. Thank you to the coaches that give the Kodiak teams their best.
Being there means more than you realize.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.