At their Nov. 8 work session, the City Council considered a resolution prepared by Deputy City Manager Josie Bahnke and Harbormaster Dave Johnson that would substantially change the membership of the Port and Harbors Advisory Board (PHAB) and how it operates.
Some of the changes being considered are:
• Replacing one of the harbor user voting members with a voting member of the City Council.
• The Harbormaster would chair the Board and conduct the meetings rather than a Chair elected by the members.
• The Harbormaster would prepare the agenda rather than an elected Chair.
• The Board could only meet quarterly unless another meeting was approved by the Mayor.
• The City Manager would determine what items could be discussed at PHAB meetings.
• There is no provision in the resolution for alternate members in the event that a regular member is unable to attend a meeting.
• Removing provision that PHAB members shall reflect “fishing and marine-related interests”.
• Designating the PHAB as a “committee” rather than an “advisory board”.
When the discussion began, the City Manager proposed to dissolve the Board at this time and authorize a Board with new members at a later date. Some of the Council Members didn’t agree to immediately terminate the Board.
Even though he admitted that he appreciated the 400 years of experience from the Board, Harbormaster Dave Johnson stated that PHAB needed “a more directed approach” and less “spinning of the wheels”. (Does “a more directed approach” mean directed by the City Manager?)
Council Member John Whiddon suggested that the Harbormaster should chair the PHAB meetings.
The Port and Harbors Advisory Board was formed 41 years ago to provide an independent, unfiltered conduit from the harbor users to the City Council. In my opinion, this resolution would change the Board to just an echo chamber for the City Manager.
