To the Editor,
This week (April 25-30) is the 47th year of celebrating and honoring Clinical Medical Laboratorians.
Coined Medical Laboratory Professionals Week in 2005, it all started in 1975. In 2020, the Bureau of Labor Statistics noted that there are over 300,000 laboratory professionals in the United States. The COVID-19 Pandemic highlighted the critical need for laboratory staff and recognition.
The Kodiak Community over the past 2 years collectively tested over 50,000 tests on 14,000 individuals. We need to take the time to recognize not only the highly educated, skilled, and trained Medical Laboratory Professionals, but also every community member that stepped up to work or volunteer. Without the support of the many entities, outcomes may have been vastly different.
Our health care organizations, the school district, and emergency operations teams allowed our island’s communities to continue despite the struggle of the pandemic. My COVID team has consisted of a variety of people ranging from high school graduates, certified nurse aides, dental hygienists, massage therapists, USCG members, nurses, lab techs, phlebotomists, pharmacists, and many others to support clerical help in COVID testing. I want to make sure to recognize the contributions, support, and engagement with laboratory testing.
It’s been a long road, but we’ve kept our heads up and kept going. It’s easy to try to put the past few years behind us, but let’s take a moment during this Medical Laboratory Professionals week to recognize the people behind the scenes! Without this precise and valuable information, medicine would simply become guesswork. Please join these professionals in celebrating Medical Laboratory Professionals Week and their vital role in promoting and protecting your health.
Very Respectfully,
Ashley Frost, MHA, MLS ASCPCM
Lieutenant Commander
United State Public Health Service
Laboratory Director
Kodiak Area Native Association
