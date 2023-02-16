Letter to the Editor,
My name is Jennifer Christiansen. I grew up in Old Harbor, Alaska. I was raised in a good family but experienced loss of a parent at a young age and soon after trauma which really changed the course of my life.
Letter to the Editor,
My name is Jennifer Christiansen. I grew up in Old Harbor, Alaska. I was raised in a good family but experienced loss of a parent at a young age and soon after trauma which really changed the course of my life.
I struggled with alcohol as a teen then eventually with substances. After finally meeting the worst part of who I’ve ever been I decided I needed help and couldn’t do it on my own, and that I could no longer run from my past. I applied and got accepted into Genesis Recovery on June 21, 2022, where I completed moral recognition therapy and codependency dialectical behavioral therapy. I eventually graduated the Genesis program on Feb. 6, 2023.
I’m now at a six-week-long program through [Cook Inlet Tribal Council] called Chanlyut, and am due to graduate on March 20. I couldn’t have done this without the patience and support of my family. I also would like to apologize to all the people who were victimized by my crimes. I’m doing what I can to be a better person in society.
Jennifer Christiansen,
Currently in Eagle River
