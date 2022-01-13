To the editor,
Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays and Happy New Year to all the people who live and work on our wonderful island. A big shout out to all our talented doctors, nurses and all the people that work at the hospital and our clinics. This island is blessed with hardworking and intelligent individuals. Where would we be if we didn’t have law enforcement personnel, firefighters, road crews, Coast Guard, fish processors, airplane carriers, shipping companies, grocery stores and the countless small businesses? This is what it takes to live in a good productive community. We have something special here, and we are blessed.
I was born and raised in Old Harbor and have seen a lot of changes, most have been positive. There is nothing more joyous than the young taking over and nothing more sad than the old passing away. The Old Harbor family has lost a lot of great people these past few months and I want to personally say I’m truly sorry for your loss. Please remember these great people.
Tanya Inga, Kodiak
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.