To the editor,
The article entitled "KHS grad saves teen from drowning" (Sept. 2 editions) is one of the most heartfelt news stories I have had the pleasure of reading. How often do we have the pleasure of reading about a REAL hero?
To the editor,
The article entitled “KHS grad saves teen from drowning” (Sept. 2 editions) is one of the most heartfelt news stories I have had the pleasure of reading. How often do we have the pleasure of reading about a REAL hero?
Jackson Krug selflessly plunged in the river where youths were swimming and saved the life of a 19 year old from drowning. How often does an event like that occur? Large newspapers (not the Kodiak Daily Mirror) are filled with stories of negativity and they totally ignore the positive, extraordinary acts that truly let you know people can do the right thing at the right time, rare that those situations present themselves!
I am so happy that Kodiak strongly encourages swimming as a sport, and we are all proud of Jackson both for his physical prowess and ability to promptly recognize the situation. He has shown that when the circumstances are right, the best comes out!
We read a lot about terrific athletes and their accomplishments, but saving a life is a cut above!
Alan Wolf, MD
Kodiak
