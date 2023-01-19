To the editor,

I enjoyed Caleb Oswell’s article outlining growth of Kodiak’s senior population (“Kodiak’s population continues to drop, grow older,” Jan. 12) and I would like to add to it. This is a wonderful place for seniors. When you shop, you are among friends. People smile at you and you smile back. You feel genuine warmth and collegiality. You maintain the identity you built living here. You not only appreciate the community, it appreciates you. That is one of the first things I miss when I travel south.

