I enjoyed Caleb Oswell’s article outlining growth of Kodiak’s senior population (“Kodiak’s population continues to drop, grow older,” Jan. 12) and I would like to add to it. This is a wonderful place for seniors. When you shop, you are among friends. People smile at you and you smile back. You feel genuine warmth and collegiality. You maintain the identity you built living here. You not only appreciate the community, it appreciates you. That is one of the first things I miss when I travel south.
You can drive to the store without getting on a freeway. Drivers are courteous. It is easy to park. We have Fort Abercrombie for close and convenient hiking. Recreational benefits like hunting and fishing are available and productive. Kids and grandkids love to return to visit to take advantage of recreational pursuits as noted. It is much better to visit Kodiak than Seattle.
It is safe here. And the tax structure is beneficial. The break on sales and other taxes leaves seniors with the feeling that they are appreciated. The Permanent Fund remains another bonus. Seniors that have a second home elsewhere maintain their residence here.
These are just some of the additional benefits that make living here truly a joy.
