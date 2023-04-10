As some of you know, Kodiak has very little state owned public land along the road system. Most of the property we enjoy recreating on is privately owned and some requires use permits. The biggest chunk of state owned public land is at the very end of our road system from Pasagshak and beyond to Fossil Beach. Much of that land beyond Surfer Beach to Narrow Cape is leased by the AAC, Alaska Aerospace Corporation, where they have developed the Pacific Spaceport Complex.
Last fall, the AAC requested an ILMA, Interagency Land Management Agreement, from the Alaska Division ot Natural Resources, to expand their lease area and more than double their footprint for future development. We were relieved that the AAC withdrew their application after much public protest. This gave Kodiak Audubon an opportunity to propose to the state what we think is a better and more popular use of that precious public land.
The Kodiak Audubon Society board met and developed a proposal to expand the existing small Pasagshak State Recreation Area at the mouth of the Pasagshak River to include the adjacent lands of Pasagshak Point and coastal areas to Surfer Beach. We feel that this area is far too important for recreation and conservation than to give it up to more launch pads and haphazard spaceport development that does not even follow their own master plan. This would not create a new State Park for Kodiak but would just expand the existing Pasagshak State Recreation Area.
For the state to accept this proposal and to make this happen, much public support is needed as well as a formal application from the Division of State Parks. Some of you remember what it took to preserve Termination Point and Long Island from future development and clearcutting. Local citizens and government who deem this important for future generations need to show their support by contacting the following people:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.