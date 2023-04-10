As some of you know, Kodiak has very little state owned public land along the road system.  Most of the property we enjoy recreating on is privately owned and some requires use permits.  The biggest chunk of state owned public land is at the very end of our road system from  Pasagshak and beyond to Fossil Beach. Much of that land beyond Surfer Beach to Narrow  Cape is leased by the AAC, Alaska Aerospace Corporation, where they have developed the  Pacific Spaceport Complex. 

Last fall, the AAC requested an ILMA, Interagency Land Management Agreement, from the  Alaska Division ot Natural Resources, to expand their lease area and more than double their  footprint for future development. We were relieved that the AAC withdrew their application after  much public protest. This gave Kodiak Audubon an opportunity to propose to the state what we  think is a better and more popular use of that precious public land.  

