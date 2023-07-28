To the Editor,
I am immensely disappointed with your (Kodiak Island Borough Assembly) decisions to knee-cap our hard working people in our local nonprofits that serve the citizens of the borough. We benefit from their contributions and Kodiak is expensive to live on without using your time to help and serve the community. It seems shameful to deny a positive force in our community for no good reason. Please reconsider your position.
