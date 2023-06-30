The Friends of Kodiak State Parks (FoKSP) is a nonprofit 501(c)(3)organization established in 1997. Our mission is: 1) to promote the enhancement, preservation and protection of the natural, historical and recreational resources within the units of the Kodiak State Parks system, 2) assist in implementing improvements, 3) enhance conservation and safety awareness, and 4) further educational and interpretative opportunities compatible with the nature of the parks.
Two public-use cabins have been built recently, and the public has made reservations for stays at either cabin. These and other public-use cabins can be reserved online at alaskastateparks.reserveamerica.com. The Pasersaq (Pasagshak) cabin is the only public-use cabin that people can drive to the location between Milepost 7 and 8 on the Pasagshak Highway.
Furthermore, this cabin and its respective outhouse are fully compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act ada.gov.
In April, there was a four-hour open house at the cabin (dnr.alaska.gov/parks/aspcabins/pasersaqcabin.htm) at which the FoKSP Board of Directors and members of the Kodiak Area State Parks Citizen Advisory Board assisted the Kodiak State Parks personnel in hosting this event.
The cabin has been booked solidly this summer, and rave reviews have been provided by previous cabin dwellers. The Tangirnami (Woody Island) cabin opened later than the Pasersaq cabin and has been a weekend favorite for the public who are able to take a boat or kayak over to the southeast end of the island. Both cabins can house eight people.
The FoKSP is currently conducting a raffle for a three day/night stay (Sept. 1-3) at the Pasersaq cabin to raise funds for constructing a woodshed for supplying the cabin’s wood stove. Only 400 tickets are being sold, and one lucky person will be awarded the reservation at a drawing on July 5.
Each ticket buyer receives a one-year membership in the FoKSP. Check out the FoKSP Facebook page to find out the final two days and times for raffle ticket sales. For more information about the FoKSP, contact us at friendsofkodiakstateparks@gmail.com
Chair of the Friends of Kodiak State Parks
