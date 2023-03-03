Serving as Alaska’s First Lady has given me the opportunity to meet many truly inspiring Alaskans. Reflecting on this time, I feel a deep sense of gratitude to call Alaska home and to be surrounded by such dedicated and inspiring individuals. It is my pleasure to be able to honor a select few of these individuals with a First Lady Volunteer of the Year Award. 

Volunteerism is a key pillar of Alaska’s rich history and future. I am happy to continue the First Lady’s Volunteer Awards, an annual tradition started by First Lady Bella Hammond in 1975 to recognize and pay tribute to a special group of volunteers that make extraordinary contributions to our communities and state. It is a special honor for me to present these awards to individuals who are selfless, caring, and make positive impacts on the lives of other Alaskans and our communities. 

