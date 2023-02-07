To the Editor,
My husband, John Hansen, hugged me on Saturday.
Two years ago, almost to the day, he hugged me on the way out the door to work. A few hours later he was on a plane to Anchorage with a blood clot in his brain.
The clot was in Broca’s area, which controls communication ... but strokes don’t tend to confine themselves to one area of the brain. It was weeks before I saw him again, at St. Elias Specialty Hospital in Anchorage. He had started physical therapy as soon as he got out of intensive care. I watched him lie back with a therapist’s help and work at just lifting his right arm from the mattress. It was a titanic struggle, because that arm--and he had been right-handed--was a deadweight. From the shoulder joint to the furthest fingertip, it might as well have been a sock full of sand. Just getting a tiny twitch, enough to even see, was exhausting. But then he did another rep. And another, and another. When he wasn’t re-learning how to walk, and dress, and eat, and shower, he was working his right arm.
After John came home to Kodiak in April of 2021, his right arm slowly became much skinnier and colder than his left, like it belonged to somebody else. You have to have working nerves in order to work your muscles; if your muscles aren’t working, your blood circulation drops too. But he won back nerve function a quarter inch at a time and started patiently exercising every arm muscle that he could control — set after set, every day, at home and at Providence Therapy Services, in between re-learning how to talk, and read, and write. In between assigning himself chores and figuring out how to do them. He was doing chores that made his care team a bit nervous for his safety by early May, because he doesn’t have a lot of give-up in him.
As his muscles became stronger, a new battle loomed. His nerves recovered more quickly on the front side of his arm than on the back, so his muscles recovered more quickly on that side too. So his arm wanted to bend and stay bent. He started wearing two Everlast Velcro bracelets packed with metal weights on his right wrist. His fingers were bending too; he began carrying a block of foam in his right hand to stop them curling into a permanent fist, gently manipulating his fingers with his left hand to position them correctly. Then he began exercising on his own in the gym at Providence while wearing a brace on his right forearm, again fitting his right hand around the handlebar of a stationary bike by shaping it with his left hand.
There have been detours along the way. John notes with mild irritation that staying at home has not saved him from catching every cold that sweeps through the town. Sometimes it’s a day for hot soup, pajamas, and a movie. “Sick and better, sick and better,” he says. And sometimes he is randomly more tired than he ought to be and can do nothing but sleep: a permanent side effect of the stroke.
But he is taking back his life moment by moment. He walks the two-mile round trip to Providence on his own in good weather. When his energy is up, he adds extra stops in order to visit family at Elder House, or former co-workers at Spenard Builders Supply. He even walks over to Near Island to enjoy solo hikes using an elbow crutch (although he is more cautious about this after a close encounter with a bear!). Working on projects at home, he can use his regained skills to take measurements, write them down, then walk up Mill Bay Road and explain what he needs to the folks at SBS. I come home from work to find another SBS paper bag on the project table and a new creation taking shape. A little table that fits into an odd corner, a way to hang up his comb so he can’t lose it in everybody else’s bathroom clutter.
But all with one hand. His right hand hasn’t woken up all the way yet. He will not give up on it, but in the meantime he has learned how to be a southpaw.
After two years of dogged hard work, his right arm is almost a mirror image of his left. For months I’ve watched him raise it over his head, straightening it with help from his left hand and holding the position for longer and longer stretches. He can put both arms behind his head when relaxing on the couch. He can roll both shoulders to relax them after leaning intently over his latest project.
On Saturday he offered me a hug. It’s been side-hugging like a pair of nervous middle schoolers under the eye of their teacher ever since the stroke, because his left arm is the hugging arm. But without saying anything, he curved his right arm around my back, opened his right hand with his left, and I felt both warm palms on my shoulder blades, both strong arms around me.
So thank you to everybody at St. Elias in Anchorage and at Providence in Kodiak who has supported John as he continues the hard work of physical therapy.
And to everybody else: If you see the tall man in the SBS vest out walking, say hi. Having a conversation with a man who has aphasia might seem daunting, but like everything else in our lives right now, it just takes patience, persistence, and the willingness to try.
(He’s probably going to be wearing one of his joke T-shirts, the ones that say “Are You Broca’s Aphasia? Because You Leave Me Speechless.” Anybody who knew John before the stroke will remember his sense of humor--he never lost it!)
With a grateful heart,
Jennifer Hansen
