Dear Friends and Neighbors,
I hope this finds you well, warm and in good spirits. I am happy to have this opportunity to recap our first few weeks of the session and give you a glimpse of our anticipated path forward this session.
I am happy to say I have the opportunity to work once again with a coalition consisting of many of the members I have worked with over the past six years. It is always an easier road when working with people that have similar district needs and commonalities. A few of the priorities of our coalition are: a sustainable budget and PFD, funding of education, and addressing the public employee retirement system. It appears we are on track in working with the Senate on these issues which makes for a smoother road in accomplishing our goals.
The coastal legislators had the privilege of having a private meeting with Sen. Lisa Murkowski regarding our Alaska Marine Highway System. Here are a few of the highlights from that meeting, the state was successful in securing grants in the amount of approximately $285 million, which is in addition to the federal dollars which have already been designated for AMHS. Sen. Murkowski and her Washington staff have been very instrumental in shepherding our applications through the system in securing these additional grants. I should add, the federal dollars already awarded were not only Alaska specific, but AMHS specific, again a big thanks to our Senator. The new Tustumena Replacement Vessel (TRV) has secured bids for the propulsion system as well as the elevator system and will be going out for the RFP for construction by the end of March. It is anticipated that the TRV will be in service by 2027.
Currently, not only AMHS, but ferry systems nationwide have been having difficulty crewing their vessels, which is why the delay in releasing the summer schedule. It is important in releasing the schedule to know that the schedule can be met, so extra time has been needed to ensure this will be the case. It is expected the schedule will be released within days and I assure you I will keep my finger on that pulse!
On other fronts, once again I am going to try to move forward with the Board of Fish conflict bill (HB20), as well as regional fish associations self-assessing a tax for development of a new fishery (HB18) and HB19 addressing the duplicative charge of registering vessels. I am also working with the administration with input on making sure the appointee for the NPFMC will have a wide perspective and represent all Alaskans.
I have the good fortune of having two new great staff people join the office, Donna (907-465-3271) and Claire (907465-2487). Both of these gals have extensive legislative experience both inside and outside of the Capitol building itself, and I certainly feel grateful to be able to work with them. Many of you know Matt, who was with me for six years, I am somewhat sad to say he is no longer with me. Matt had an opportunity to move up the ladder to finance and certainly I encouraged him to do so, and I am happy for his promotion!
Remember, I work for you. Please reach out to me with any questions or concerns on these or any other issues important to you and your family.
Sincerely,
Louise Stutes
Proudly serving Kodiak, Cordova, Seward and several coastal communities
(907) 465-2487
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.