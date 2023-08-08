As some of you know, Kodiak has very little state owned public land along our road system. Most of the property we enjoy recreating on is privately owned and some requires use permits. The biggest chunk of state owned public land is at the very end of our road system from Pasagshak and beyond to Fossil Beach. Much of that land beyond Surfer Beach to Narrow Cape is leased by the AAC, Alaska Aerospace Corporation, where they have developed the Pacific Spaceport Complex.
After they tried and failed last year due to a backlash of protest from the public and local government, the Alaska Aerospace Corporation is once again proposing another land grab to limit public access to Narrow Cape, Surfer Beach, Fossil Beach, Burton’s Beach and Pasagshak Point. Requesting a 30-year lease from the state, they want to add another 7,048 acres to their present footprint of 3,707 acres and build more launch pads, plow up more pristine land, build more roads, more buildings, a high frequency antenna array, more fences and more road closures.
The public fears that access will eventually be cut off entirely and that some of the land is becoming so polluted that it will be unsafe to go there. Building launch pads directly above the most beautiful beach on our road system and on top of public trails was a very bad idea to begin with. Exploding and crashing rockets, fires, and fuel spills have all become the norm. All these are adding up and the cumulative impacts are degrading the land. Truck loads of contaminated soil have been dug up, piled up and shipped off island. Residual contaminants remain and defile the soil and ground water that runs off into a lake below where people fish and swim. No one has addressed this issue. ADEC claims that adequate cleanup of the last fuel spill of over 5,000 gallons this year is complete. But, as we learned from the Exxon Valdez Oil Spill, a complete cleanup is impossible and that’s why they call it “mitigation.”
This company does not deserve a 30-year lease given their misuse and haphazard development of the present area. It should be probationary based on better management of the land and more communication with the public. There are many vacant gravel pads already unused that could be repurposed. They already have six launch pads and they have averaged less than two launches a year over the last 25 years.
At what point does the state hold this company accountable? They didn’t have to build this spaceport here on public land. They had other choices, but here it is on our land with a state road running right through it to some of our best recreation areas. Limitations to road closures and development must be set and the unwarranted, undeserved sprawl of this facility stopped.
You have until Aug. 14 to make comments to the Department of Natural Resources. Please request a public meeting in Kodiak and an extension of 90 days to the comment period. Here’s the link to the full proposal and where to send your comments. Call or email today.
