Dear Friends and Neighbors,
As I’m sure many of you are aware, Thursday’s sailing of the Kennicott to Kodiak was forced to return to Whittier due to a rudder control issue. I empathize with those impacted as I was actually onboard returning to Kodiak with my vehicle.
This is poor timing given recent cancellations to Kodiak and a perfect example of the need to rebuild and modernize our fleet. Mechanical issues will happen, but they occur more often in aging vessels.
As I write this, we are on our way back to Whittier to assess any needed repairs. I’ll update my Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/replouisestutes as soon as there is more information, as well as a timeline for the vessel resuming service.
On a more positive note, House Bill 308 — dementia awareness & healthcare capacity will be signed into law at the Kodiak Senior Center Sunday at 2 p.m. I am very proud to be the sponsor of this legislation and thrilled it will be signed here. The legislation creates a dedicated program in the Department of Health and a fulltime position in the Section of Chronic Disease & Health Promotion to address early detection and diagnosis of Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia, build healthcare capacity, and apply for federal BOLD Infrastructure for Alzheimer’s Act grant funding. The new law will improve early detection and diagnosis, resulting in reduced risks, delayed onset, and improved patient outcomes. The signing is open to the public so come on down!
As always, remember that I work for you. Please do not hesitate to contact me on any of these issues or anything else important to you and your family.
Sincerely,
Representative Louise Stutes
Speaker of the House
Proudly Serving Kodiak, Cordova, Yakutat, and Seldovia
(907) 465-3271
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.