I wanted to express our heartfelt thank you for all the support given to us during the recent 5010 Rotary District Conference attended by 170 Alaskan and world-wide Rotarians. We have always been proud of Kodiak, now everyone knows why. The hotels and B & B’s provided excellent accommodations. The Kodiak Inn, Afognak Center, and Aquarium showed the uniqueness of venues on the island. The Den catered, First Student provided Transportation, Alaska Aerospace gave group tours, Fort Abercrombie State Historical Park tour, Alutiiq Dancers traditional dance for our opening ceremony, Dr. Meyers inspiring speech, Coast Guard Captain Nathan Coulter’s presentation, and Coast Guard tour.
With the dedication, attention to detail and commitment from the Kodiak Rotarians, the conference was the Kodiak experience I wanted to share with the district. From the greeters at the airport with banners provided personal attention by welcoming and helping them get settled. Betty Walters with the enormous responsibility of transportation for 170 Rotarians. Denise and Doug Huffman and Craig Daigen organized the “Rotary Ride Dispatch,” with 14 Rotarians that provided a great experience around the Island. Marcia Oswalt brought and served the popcorn the Orpheum Theatre graciously donated. Denise Huffman created a beautiful “Imagine Rotary” quilt that raised $2,200 for Chris McVay Vocational Scholarship Fund. Kevin Bumgarner donated 9.2 Earthquake books and complementary newspapers. Mike Rostad wrote several wonderful articles. Marty Owen and Richard Lantz took guests on boat rides, the highlight of their trip. Vanessa Emery’s babysitting services, and Craig Johnson playing the piano. Brandon Ahrens’ tribute Sunday for our departed Rotarians, Diana Holt baked, drove, and did everything anyone needed, and Tom and Sandy Solenberger sponsored Fort Abercrombie State Historical Park military museum and quilt raffle. Finally, the Rotarian of the Year, Lindsay Knight, who exemplifies Service Above Self.
Mike Ferris and Shannon Damm Ferris
