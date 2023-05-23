Dear Kodiak,

I wanted to express our heartfelt thank you for all the support given to us during the recent 5010 Rotary District Conference attended by 170 Alaskan and world-wide Rotarians. We have always been proud of Kodiak, now everyone knows why. The hotels and B & B’s provided excellent accommodations. The Kodiak Inn, Afognak Center, and Aquarium showed the uniqueness of venues on the island. The Den catered, First Student provided Transportation, Alaska Aerospace gave group tours, Fort Abercrombie State Historical Park tour, Alutiiq Dancers traditional dance for our opening ceremony, Dr. Meyers inspiring speech, Coast Guard Captain Nathan Coulter’s presentation, and Coast Guard tour.

