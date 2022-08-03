Dear friends and neighbors,
I am pleased to announce that applications are now available for Alaska’s Round 2 CARES Act fisheries relief.
Learning from past mistakes, the deadline is thankfully not in the middle of the fishing season. Applications must be postmarked by Oct. 31, 2022, and must be submitted by mail through USPS, FedEx, UPS, or other traditional shipping methods. Late applications will not be accepted.
The easiest way to access an application is online at Pacific States Marine Fisheries Commission’s (PSMFC) website at relief.psmfc.org/alaska-cares-act-information/.
Please note that although applications will not automatically be mailed out, you can request one by emailing AKCares@psmfc.org with the subject “application request.” Provide your name, mailing address, and specify which application or applications you are requesting.
There are four eligible sectors with individual applications for each: commercial harvester, sport fishing charter, subsistence user, as well as seafood processing.
The eligibility criteria differ from sector to sector and can be found in the application itself, as well as in Alaska’s spend plan at PSMFC’s website above.
As most of you are likely aware, PSMFC is notorious for delays in disbursing funding. I have contacted PSMFC directly about this issue and am working closely with our congressional delegation to ensure that these funds get out the door and into the hands of Alaskans as soon as possible.
You can contact ADF&G at dfg.com.caresact@alaska.gov with any questions, but do not hesitate to reach out to me as well. You can call me directly at 907-942-2120 or contact my fisheries aide at matt.gruening@akleg.gov.
On a final note, I know how important consistent ferry service is to Kodiak, and I was extremely disappointed with the Tustumena cancellations last week.
Although the cancellations were the result of COVID infections that reduced the Tustumena’s crew below the minimum number required by the Coast Guard, it is a symptom of a larger problem that continues to plague AMHS, which is long-term recruitment and retention.
Our ferries should be staffed at higher levels, both for contingency and safety purposes. There should also be more employees off rotation available to come back in the event of unexpected crew shortages.
The system is still recovering from the effects of draconian reductions that not only reduced moral, but turned AMHS into a seasonal, part-time job; I am confident that the new and improved operating budget and winter schedule will have a positive impact on recruitment, but it will take time.
DOT’s Commissioner Anderson has initiated a very aggressive recruitment process, which will also help.
Addressing staffing levels within AMHS is quickly becoming a top priority for the system, and you have my word that I will stay on it like glue until the issue is resolved.
Recognizing there is no instant long-term fix, DOT is working diligently on short-term contingency plans to avoid cancelling future sailings. If you are interested in employment at AMHS and joining a team of folks who truly support coastal communities, visit dot.alaska.gov/amhs/employment.
Luckily, our new DOT Commissioner believes in AMHS and the lifeline it provides to coastal communities. We are working closely together to address these issues, and I am confident that the system is moving in the right direction.
Remember, I work for you. Please do not hesitate to contact me on these issues or anything else important to you and your family.
Louise Stutes
Speaker of the House
Proudly Serving Kodiak, Cordova, Yakutat, and Seldovia
(907) 465-3271
