The concerted effort by the media and Democrats to delegitimize the Supreme Court is the most consequential attack on our institutions in memory.

Make no mistake. The "Supreme Court Ethics Reform" hearing last week was meant to discredit the high court and slander justices with innuendo. Nothing else. Democrats are angry because the court happens to occasionally uphold basic constitutional principles of American governance.

