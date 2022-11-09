Cyndy Mika

Dr. Cyndy Mika

Superintendent Dr. Cyndy Mika shared the Spring 2022 state assessment results with the KIBSD Board of Education at their Board Work Session Monday night. She shared that while the district had received summary results with a “comparison to state” average, the actual grade-level specific state data will not be released until Nov. 10 when the Alaska State Department of Education and Early Development (DEED) releases the state level data on their assessment webpage as part of the state’s Report Card to the Public.  

Dr. Mika shared that the assessments in the spring of 2022 were newly developed assessments for the state. Two assessments were given in the spring of 2022. The AK STAR summative assessment was administered to students in grades 3-9 in English language arts and mathematics. The Alaska Science Assessment, based on the 2019 newly adopted science standards, was administered to students in grades 5, 8 and 10.

