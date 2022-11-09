Superintendent Dr. Cyndy Mika shared the Spring 2022 state assessment results with the KIBSD Board of Education at their Board Work Session Monday night. She shared that while the district had received summary results with a “comparison to state” average, the actual grade-level specific state data will not be released until Nov. 10 when the Alaska State Department of Education and Early Development (DEED) releases the state level data on their assessment webpage as part of the state’s Report Card to the Public.
Dr. Mika shared that the assessments in the spring of 2022 were newly developed assessments for the state. Two assessments were given in the spring of 2022. The AK STAR summative assessment was administered to students in grades 3-9 in English language arts and mathematics. The Alaska Science Assessment, based on the 2019 newly adopted science standards, was administered to students in grades 5, 8 and 10.
Katrina Stewart, director for curriculum and instruction, shared with the board that while we knew going in that the pandemic had disrupted student learning, the scores are still sobering to see in print. The district results show that in ELA we are performing on level with the state as a district. In third and fourth grade KIBSD did not perform as well as the state, while in grades 5-9 the performance was above the state average. Our math results show that this is an area of concern overall, as the district performed below the state average in all grades except for fifth and seventh grades. In Science, our 5th and 10th graders performed above the state average while our 8th graders performed below the state average. On Nov. 10th, we will have more data available to us to analyze the exact difference between our scores and the state scores at each grade level.
Dr. Mika states, “These results show that we have work to do in KIBSD. As a district, we are working together to improve the learning for our students, we are focused on ensuring that their learning meets the Alaska state standards and that all teachers are equipped to provide a rigorous learning experience for their students. While we know the work ahead is hard work, it is also “heart work.” It’s what we need to do for our students.”
District leadership shared with the board actions that the district is taking to address the areas of concern shown in the assessment results. All elementary teachers are enrolled in LETRS professional development to increase their understanding of the science of reading, which will result in more strategic and comprehensive reading instruction. Additionally, the district will take a close look at the implementation of the recently adopted math instructional materials, Reveal Math and Into Math, and determine if there is a need to provide supplementary training and/or supplementary instructional materials to strengthen core instruction in math and support math skill fluency. Stewart stated, “The district is also developing ELA and math curriculum documents to clearly articulate and align the Alaska standards with the district’s scope and sequence, resources and core instruction. These documents will help resolve discrepancies between written curriculum, taught curriculum and assessed curriculum and provide clarity for districtwide instructional alignment.”
Families will receive their child’s Individual Score Report by Dec. 9. When parents and guardians receive the score reports, they will look differently than they have with previous tests. Students will receive a score that places them in one of four achievement levels: Advanced, Proficient, Approaching Proficient or Needs Support. Schools will be sharing resources with parents to help them better understand their child’s assessment results. Parents are encouraged to contact their child’s teacher with any questions they might have once they receive the Individual Score Report.
Dr. Mika states, “KIBSD is an amazing district with staff who are dedicated to their students. We are all focused on providing high quality instruction for our students and making a positive impact on their lives each and every day.”
Dr. Cyndy Mika is the superintendent of the Kodiak Island Borough School District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.