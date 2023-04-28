Mark 16:19-20 (NIV): “After the Lord Jesus had spoken to them, He was taken up into heaven and He sat at the right hand of God. Then the disciples went out and preached everywhere, and the Lord worked with them and confirmed His word by the signs that accompanied it.”
When I was a kid in the ’60s and ’70s, the identifiers BC, or “Before Christ,” and AD meaning “Anno Domini,” which is Latin for “in the year of the Lord,” divided time into important segments.
I’m not even sure, perhaps in the ’80s or ’90s, culture began using BCE, “Before Common Era,” and CE, “Common Era.”
I found this little tidbit: “The simplest reason for using BCE/CE as opposed to BC/AD is to avoid reference to Christianity and, in particular, to avoid naming Christ as Lord.”
The whole time that I was preparing for this article, there’s a movie phrase echoing through my mind on a loop: “If they ever tell my story, let them say I walked with giants. Men rise and fall like the winter wheat, but these names will never die. Let them say I lived in the time of Hector, tamer of horses. Let them say I lived in the time of Achilles.”
In the series “Deadliest Catch,” F/V “Time Bandit” Capt. Jonathan Hillstrand said after the passing of his friend and fellow Capt. Phil Harris, “I lived in the time of Phil Harris.”
Let us proclaim the time, Christ as a friend.
As a school kid, I remember the BC and AD were what was used. I wasn’t aware that BCE and CE had become the norm until I was saved, redeemed through Christ as a born-again Christian.
At first it was a sore spot for me until I did the smallest bit of research, which told me that BCE/CE was actually in use in the 17th Century.
The Romans definitely didn’t use BC or AD “Before Christ” or “Anno Domini.” They would count from the founding of the city of Rome or who was consul at the time.
In my younger years I do remember hearing and reading, “In the Year of our Lord,” which I haven’t read or heard in many years.
In my opinion, America had a huge window of grace from the 1800s until 2000 to proclaim Christ, to follow the lead of the disciples that was given to us in our opening passage of this article. Mark 16:20, “Then the disciples went out and preached everywhere, and the Lord worked with them and confirmed His word by the signs that accompanied it.”
It seems the way of the world is closing that window of freedom.
Here in Kodiak, we have the privilege to celebrate many things twice because some of us use the Gregorian Calendar and some use the Julian Calendar for religious purposes. Those of us who use the Gregorian Calendar mark the date of May 18th (this year) as the Day of Ascension.
In my study bible Mark 16 is divided into 6 separate parts by titles. 1: Jesus rises from the dead. 2: Jesus appears to Mary Magdalene. 3: Jesus appears to two believers on the road. 4: Jesus appears to the disciples, including Thomas. 5: Jesus gives the Great Commission. 6: Jesus ascends into heaven.
It’s my hope that you’ll search out and compare Matthew, Mark and Luke to see the differences in how the Great Commission and Ascension are worded. We’re actually focusing on the word and deeds of Christ himself!
Will we trip and stumble? Yes, hence the need for a Savior, Redeemer. We are living in the opportunities to be obedient, to walk in that path today!
If they ever tell my story, let them say I lived in the time of the redeemed.
May each of us be blessed that we may be a blessing to others.
