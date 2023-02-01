Gary Stevens

Courtesy of Gary Stevens

Sen. Gary Stevens signs his Oath of Office with Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom on Jan. 17.

Hello from Juneau. The first session of the 33rd Alaska State Legislature convened on January 17 and work in the Senate is underway. Over the coming months, we will debate and develop the Fiscal Year 2024 budget, as well as various bills and resolutions.  

This year I have the honor of serving as Senate President. This is my third term as President, my  previous years being from 2009-2012. Our 17 member Senate Majority Coalition is made up of  diverse members of both parties from across the state. We organized around our mutual priorities  which include improving education, recruitment and retention of public employees and teachers,  addressing retirement and pensions, and lowering Alaska’s high energy costs.  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.