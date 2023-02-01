Hello from Juneau. The first session of the 33rd Alaska State Legislature convened on January 17 and work in the Senate is underway. Over the coming months, we will debate and develop the Fiscal Year 2024 budget, as well as various bills and resolutions.
This year I have the honor of serving as Senate President. This is my third term as President, my previous years being from 2009-2012. Our 17 member Senate Majority Coalition is made up of diverse members of both parties from across the state. We organized around our mutual priorities which include improving education, recruitment and retention of public employees and teachers, addressing retirement and pensions, and lowering Alaska’s high energy costs.
DISTRICT CHANGES
As you may know, due to population shifts throughout the state and the new redistricting maps, I am now serving as Senator of District C which includes Kodiak Island, Seward, Chenega, Tatitlek, Cordova, and the lower Kenai Peninsula from Kasilof down to Homer including the communities at the head of Kachemak Bay and across the bay in Seldovia and Halibut Cove. I am looking forward to working with my Senate and House colleagues on your behalf again this session.
2023 LEGISLATION & COMMITTEE
ASSIGNMENTS
This session, I have sponsored SB 29 Civics Education. This bill adds Civics curriculum and assessment into public school statutes and creates the Alaska Civics Education Commission. The bill has been referred to the Senate Education and Finance committees.
Besides leading the Senate and the variety of duties that entails, I will also serve as Vice Chair of Senate Education, Chair of the Senate Committee on Committees, and Co-Chair of the Senate Special Committee on World Trade. Additionally, I am representing the Senate on the Joint Legislative Council and I am a member of the Select Committee on Legislative Ethics and the Senate Rules Committee. As Senate President, I am also a member of the Leadership team which gives me the opportunity to better ensure Senate District C is well-represented as major policy issues are discussed.
SNAP FOOD STAMP DELAYS
My office has received calls from constituents whose SNAP food stamp applications and recertifications have been delayed. Some people have been waiting more than three months to hear back and this is unacceptable. My office has been addressing individual constituent cases with the Dept. of Health. I encourage you to reach out to the department’s Virtual Call Center
(VCC) at 1-800-478-7778 or email at hss.dpa.offices@alaska.gov or call my office if you have difficulty getting through to the VCC.
The Senate Health and Social Services Committee held a hearing with the Dept. of Health on Jan. 24. Commissioner Hedberg stated there were three main causes for the delays: aging computers and software, staff having to manually process emergency allotments during the COVID-19 pandemic which created a backlog, and continued impacts from the cyberattack to the department’s system in 2021. The commissioner has outlined the following solutions: hiring contractors to update the computer system, hiring additional temporary staff for the VCC and to reduce the backlog, and hiring staff to provide improved public updates. You can view the Jan. 24 Senate Health and Social Services meeting with Commissioner Hedberg’s presentation and documents on the AKleg Committee Meetings schedule here: akleg.gov/basis/Committee/List/33.
FY 2024 BUDGET
Committees in both legislative bodies have begun discussions on the FY 2024 budget. The starting point in the debate is the governor’s $13.8 billion budget proposal. Of that total, $4.8 billion would come from one-time federal funds.
The budget will be carefully vetted and will see changes as it goes through the legislative process. We will not know what the final budget will look like until session’s end. I will update you on its development process and public testimony opportunities in future editions of my Capitol Report.
You can find out more about the governor’s budget proposal at omb.alaska.gov. Your Input Matters
Please keep in touch on the budgets and bills coming before the legislature. I always appreciate hearing from District C constituents on these issues and other topics affecting the state. If your time allows, I encourage you to add your comments to the record through public testimony when budgets, bills and resolutions come before committees.
Throughout the session, Senate District C’s Legislative Information Offices (LIOs) can provide you with information on committee schedules, public testimony opportunities, and overall general procedures and processes. I encourage you to reach out to the LIOs, they have very knowledgeable staff and are a valuable resource!
• Cordova LIO (907) 424-5461 LIO.Cordova@akleg.gov
• Homer LIO (907) 235-7878 LIO.Homer@akleg.gov
• Kenai LIO (907) 283-2030 LIO.Kenai@akleg.gov
• Kodiak LIO (907) 486-8116 LIO.Kodiak@akleg.gov
• Seward LIO (907) 224-5066 LIO.Seward@akleg.gov
FOLLOWING LEGISLATION
Alaska’s public television system produces Gavel Alaska, which broadcasts live and recorded coverage of floor sessions and committee hearings. The programming is also available online at 360north.org.
The Legislature also provides live coverage of committee meetings online at: akleg.gov/LiveNow. Audio/video of past committee hearings can be accessed by going to the committee’s Meetings schedule. The committee’s documents are also available there. You can access the committee list at akleg.gov/committee.
Information on my personal legislation and any other bills and resolutions introduced during the 33rd Alaska Legislature can be accessed at akleg.gov/basis/Home/BillsandLaws. To get alerts when certain bills are moving through committees, you can sign up for Bill Tracking at akleg.gov/basis/btmf.
Contact your area’s LIO for help with accessing these resources.
2023 PFD Applications
Applications for this year’s PFD can be submitted through March 31. Starting this year, Alaskans are encouraged to apply through their My Alaska Account where you can complete both your PFD application and signature form online. You can also still apply through the online site at pfd.alaska.gov but you will then need to print the signature page, sign it, and mail that page in. A third option are paper applications which you can complete and mail in. Our LIOs have paper applications available and can help answer questions you may have. If you do apply by mail, please send your application by certified mail, and request a return receipt.
PICK.CLICK.GIVE
Several local nonprofit organizations are participating in the Pick.Click.Give program again this year. The program offers you the opportunity to donate all, or part of your PFD in $25 increments to the nonprofit organization of your choice.
Pick.Click.Give is run by the Alaska Community Foundation in partnership with the Rasmuson Foundation, the Foraker Group, United Way of Anchorage, and the State of Alaska Permanent Fund Dividend Division.
THE SENATE DISTRICT C STAFF
Your District C’s Capitol office is staffed by hardworking individuals who are available to help. Returning with me again this year are my experienced staff Katrina Matheny, Tim Lamkin, and Doug Gardner. My longtime, talented staff, Doug Letch, has retired after 22 years of service to the State. He is now enjoying Florida weather and golfing. Here’s hoping his game improves!
New to my office this year is Jenny Martin from Homer. Please do not hesitate to reach out if we can be of assistance to you with state agency matters. You can contact us in Juneau at 1-800- 821-4925 or 907-465-4925. My email address is Sen.Gary.Stevens@akleg.gov.
Thank you to our local media for allowing me the opportunity to share this information. Please keep in touch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.