Each year a few things mark the anticipated return to the fishing grounds. After a two-year break due to COVID, I look forward to seeing friends and fellow fishermen at ComFish. For many of us, this annual gathering marks the start of preparation and frenzy for the upcoming fishing season.
For those of us who fish Bristol Bay, we have got our eyes on what could be another record-breaking season. Last year shattered records with over 66 million sockeye returning to the bay. A few weeks ago, Alaska Department of Fish and Game released its 2022 Bristol Bay Commercial Salmon Fishing Outlook, which projects Bristol Bay’s run could top more than 73 million fish!
I have fished in Bristol Bay for 47 years but the power of these rivers to produce salmon will never cease to amaze me. The sheer volume is unparalleled anywhere else on earth and the impact of these fish is far reaching. These fish support Alaska Native communities, drive a massive economic engine worth more than $2 billion, provide over 15,000 jobs, and nourish Alaskan families and beyond. The influx of people to Bristol Bay is as interesting as the salmon run. With other salmon fisheries around the state experiencing low returns, Bristol Bay’s contribution is even more significant.
Even as we head into another potential record-breaking season, we still have one steady, dark cloud hanging over our head: the Pebble Mine. My kids — who are now fully grown and captaining boats of their own- were barely out of high school when we started talking about the threat of Pebble. And yet, we’re still talking about it and the threat is looming over them and their future as fishermen.
So, once again, talk of Pebble will persist around ComFish this year. Since 2010, we commercial fishermen have added our voices to the large chorus calling on the Environmental Protection Agency to use their power under the Clean Water Act to stop the Pebble Mine and protect Bristol Bay’s salmon from large-scale mining. We’ve made great progress over the years and both of Alaska’s Senators have voiced their opposition to the proposed mine, yet we still have no protections in place. The ball to end the threat of Pebble permanently is squarely in EPA’s court and the majority of Alaskans support EPA ending this saga. We need leadership to ensure the opportunity to protect the greatest wild salmon fishery on earth does not slip us by. EPA has the authority, scientific record, and the responsibility to move forward with putting long-term protections in place for Bristol Bay before I and thousands of fishermen and processors head out for another season. Without clean water and suitable habitat, we have a declining fisheries and the societies’ that depend on them.
