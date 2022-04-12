To the Editor,
Last week our softball team was in Kodiak for the Emerald Isle Invitational, and we were blown away with the hospitality and organization provided by Debbie Rohrer with Kodiak High School. We started coordinating plans with Debbie in January in anticipation of our trip. From the beginning she was extremely helpful and a wealth of knowledge. She arranged our tickets, met us upon landing in Kodiak, and provided transportation to the hotel. She went above and beyond and provided hospitality that we haven’t seen before when traveling with a sports team.
Debbie made our trip a complete success and we can’t wait to get back on the island. Not only was her hospitality top notch, but the tournament went off without a hitch. She managed to keep the games on track while dealing with a cacophony of weather situations. She was always just a phone call away and her communication with the umpires, coaches, and players was top notch.
Kodiak is lucky to have Debbie and we were lucky to visit Kodiak. Everyone we came across was kind and welcoming.
Thank you!
Eagle River High School softball
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.