Gerald Groff, a former mail carrier from Providence Township, Pa., was the subject of an April 18 U.S. Supreme Court hearing in which the nine justices weighed whether to expand the rights of religious employees in workplaces across the country.

As LNP — LancasterOnline's Brett Sholtis and Tom Lisi reported, Groff believes that Sunday is his religion's day of worship, and therefore he should not have to work. "The court, with its 6-3 conservative majority, has shown interest in religious liberty issues in a series of rulings issued in recent years. But over nearly two hours of sharp questioning from liberal and conservative justices alike, it appeared a ruling in Groff's favor is far from a foregone conclusion."

