At the Nov. 8, 2022, City Council work session the mayor tried to dissolve the Ports and Harbors Advisory Board (PHAB) through her comments and the efforts of her flunkies, City Manager Mike Tvenge and Josie Bahnke, deputy manager, neither of whom is qualified to manage or decide ports and harbor issues, in my opinion.
When the mayor’s effort to “chop off” (her words) PHAB failed, the City Council focused on ways to better “control” PHAB by 1) installing a Council member with voting rights on PHAB’s Board, 2) making the Harbormaster du jour PHAB’s chairman, 3) controlling PHAB’s agenda, and 4) controlling the scheduling of PHAB’s meetings.
The PHAB “crisis” is an invention created by those who wish to protect their power, punish individuals for expressing their opinions, and thwart efforts to question the city government’s fiscal accountability. In the eight or so years I have been on PHAB I learned the following: The city loves you when you help raise revenues, and they hate you when you question or criticize anything they do.
If anything needs to be dissolved it is not PHAB; it is the stranglehold the mayor has on the workings of the city government. The City Council has the authority, among other things, to create and change policy, and to abolish advisory boards: The mayor does not. The council needs to grow a spine and stop the mayor’s intrusion into policy making. The mayor’s puppet master control over the manager and staff needs to end also. Where I have experienced it most is in the city’s lack of transparency — the selected suppressing and obstructing of the flow of public information and documents that I and others have requested over the past eight years.
