To the Editor,
I am a simple man and sometimes I have simple thoughts. For example: the us versus them factor of our divided people and government today and how we must evolve to become “We.” Us + Them = We.
Who is Us? Who is Them? That’s for you to decide, but why focus on separation when we are stronger together? One thing I know is that we all better understand who “We” is if we are to remain a strong democracy shining from mountaintops.
We MUST come to understand and accept one another! I have come to this conclusion through thirty years of experience serving in local elected municipal government.
Can we do better? You bet we can!
Charles Davidson,
Kodiak
