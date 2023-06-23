Dumpster

Courtesy of  Isabel Grant

Kodiak High School welding students work on a bear-resistant dumpster. 

High school students are making Kodiak Island safer by building bear-resistant dumpsters.

One part beautification effort and one part learning to live with bears, the bear-resistant dumpster project is a multi-year collaboration between Alaska Department of Fish and Game, Highmark Marine Fabrication, Alaska Waste, the Kodiak Brown Bear Trust and Kodiak High School.  

