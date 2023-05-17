To the Editor,
The time has come for this state to reinstate the state income tax. The needs of the state are overwhelming. It takes a lot of revenue to keep our state up and running in a proper manner. We need more funds for our courts, DOT, education, forestry, law enforcement, etc. Our state leaders need to come out forcefully and tell it like it is and not be worried about being re-elected. We need responsible leaders who will put the state’s needs before all else.
