To the Editor,
Through many years I’ve enjoyed hiking and walking Kodiak trails and beaches. At this time of year the variety and abundance of wildflowers are stunning; vibrant pink Shooting Stars, Lupines of various shades of blue, deep blue-violet Iris, light blue Geraniums contrasting with red-brown Chocolate Lilies, purple Orchids and yellow Paintbrush are just a few you will see. Rarer, are deep pink wild Rhododendrons.
Recently, walking on a trail, I was concerned to see a woman and two children carrying large bouquets of mixed wildflowers. Over the years some of Kodiak’s wild plants have disappeared, such as Lady’s Slipper orchids at Abercrombie and yellow violets on Near Island.
Parents, please teach your children not to pick the wild flowers and not to thrash the Pushki (aka Cow Parsnip). Even Pushki has a part to play in native indigenous wild plants. Let the flowers and plants inspire drawings or photographs so they can thrive and will be around in years to come.
Sincerely,
Mary Jane Longrich
Kodiak
