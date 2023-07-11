To the Editor,
I may be in the “Lower 48,” but I love visiting your town due to all the amazingly nice people I have met during my eight trips to Kodiak to chase silvers with my fly rod.
To the Editor,
I may be in the “Lower 48,” but I love visiting your town due to all the amazingly nice people I have met during my eight trips to Kodiak to chase silvers with my fly rod.
The Kodiak Daily Mirror is the best newspaper of the five I read on a regular basis. I noticed in KDM’s June 29 issue the photo package headlined “Silk Painting,” which was a story about your Arts Council’s Sum’Arts for kids.
I have an extensive background in retail, and I see an opportunity for those kids to make items to sell to tourists and cruise ship passengers. A group would have to help the kids with this project, but I would think a group such as 4H, Kiwanis, Rotary or the Lions Club would be eager to work with the “young aspiring artists.”
I have previously presented to our local 4H kids merchant group, who sell at the Astoria (Oregon) Sunday Market, about things that make sales happen, and happen again. If someone in Kodiak wants a list of what I taught to the local 4H kids, just drop me an email. IMPORTANT: I told the kids that if they learn how to sell their items well at the market, as a grown up the selling skills they will have learned will allow them to do well selling jet aircraft or anything else they choose — and make a good living in the process!
Rick Newton
Warrenton, Oregon
