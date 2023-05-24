Hello from Juneau,

The legislative session has ended after a one-day special session resulted in a compromise between Senate and House members. The Senate passed a balanced budget based on the spring revenue forecast and lower revenue projections of $73 per barrel of oil in FY24. 

