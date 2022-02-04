To the Editor,
I wrote these words in response to the news posted by Carolyn Floyd’s son Patrick regarding her passing. Nothing like a few tears to start a Friday. As a Mom, I can only hope one of my children will write something like that about me when my tour is over.
As a community member of over 25 years, and as a postsecondary education advocate, I find it bittersweet that Carolyn Floyd has passed at a time when the long-term future of Kodiak College is uncertain.
I was just pondering the other day about how Kodiak College got its start within the walls of Kodiak High School, and that Carolyn Floyd was the driving force of that effort.
If I am not mistaken, the college’s inception was rooted in providing postsecondary opportunities to local high school students and recent graduates, and leveraging that opportunity to create that same option for adults in our community, and for life-long learning.
And now here we are over 50 years later, wondering if bringing college classes back to the high school is a way to help save it. Is there hope to revitalize the local connection between K-12 and college?
Due to the sustained and diligent collaborative efforts now happening between the college and school district leadership, I believe it is possible. Perhaps it is uniquely fitting that said leaders consist of Dr. Larry LeDoux, a longtime local and education veteran, and Director Jacelyn Keys, a bold and dedicated newcomer to the island. Two very different leaders, but perhaps just the right mix of rooted knowledge of Kodiak and “how things work around here” and a relentless catalyst from “outside” (Oregon, actually) who is committed to finding solutions.
I believe both leaders and their current teams care deeply for students and our community. Together they may just have what it takes to pave the way for Carolyn’s legacy to continue in the form of increased postsecondary opportunities for all Kodiak students.
In the current budget climate, it is also abundantly clear these organizations cannot do it alone, especially under the added stress of a pandemic. Ensuring the continued existence of Kodiak College and local postsecondary opportunities will require community-wide effort and resources from public and private sources, and consistent support from our local governance. That’s how we make things work in this town, and when this happens, we always succeed.
My hope is that the college will endure as long as Carolyn’s legacy, and that the life she lived can serve as inspiration to all who serve our students. As a small, rural, isolated community, we are beyond fortunate to have a postsecondary institution in our community: Thank you, again, Carolyn.
Robyn Callahan,
Kodiak
