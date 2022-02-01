To the Editor,
Informed consent is a bedrock principle of medicine and public health. The COVID vaccine mandates and passports being promoted around the world will subvert informed consent into a system of social rewards and penalties, or bullying and discrimination. Our rational consideration of medical risk and benefit will be replaced by a decision to keep our job, be able to travel, or not rock the boat. These repressive measures will not take us to a benevolent place. In these two years of COVID, the words “safety” and “science” have been perverted into a shorthand for “Be afraid, do what you’re told and don’t ask questions.”
An interested person who asks will soon discover answers that don’t fit the mainstreamed narrative. The COVID vaccines are still in trial under FDA Emergency Use Authorization while their safety and effectiveness are being evaluated. The US Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, the best vaccine safety data gathering system in the world, has recorded over 20,000 deaths associated with the COVID vaccines, compared to an average of just 155 deaths each year from normal vaccines in the preceding 10 years. Millions of Americans are paying attention and declining to participate in these COVID vaccine trials.
The Alaska Legislature will be considering various bills this session relating to COVID vaccine mandates or passports. The first and most concise of these bills, SB156, will be heard in the Senate State Affairs Committee this Thursday at 3:30 p.m.
You can read the text of the bill by typing SB156 in the search bar at the Alaska Legislature homepage http://w3.akleg.gov/index.php
To listen to the meeting online go to the Legislature homepage and follow the tabs to Standing Committees, then Senate State Affairs Committee http://www.akleg.gov/basis/Committee/Details/32?code=SSTA Click the Meetings tab to find the Audio/Visual link for the Feb. 3 meeting.
If time allows, the Committee Chairman may invite public comment on the bill at this meeting. The Legislative Teleconference call-in number is 844-586-9085.
You can email your comments to the committee at senatestateaffairs@akleg.gov
At the federal level, Alaska Senator Dan Sullivan has cosponsored S.2846, The Natural Immunity Is Real Act, to ensure that millions of Americans who have been infected with COVID will have their immunity status recognized in law. A recent study published by the CDC reviewing data from millions of Californians and New Yorkers joined dozens of previous studies in confirming that naturally acquired immunity to COVID is equal to, and often superior to, vaccinated immunity. Please send Sen. Sullivan your support for stepping forward on this issue.
Thank you for becoming informed and taking action.
Rolan Rusos,
Kodiak
