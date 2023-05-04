President Joe Biden hosted South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol at the White House last Wednesday, marking the first state visit by a South Korean president in 12 years. This visit was intended to address South Korean concerns with American interests and for the leaders to revisit their commitment to mutual economic and military security.

Biden protected America’s interests without making more substantial commitments to South Korea. This diplomatic success for Biden may have negative consequences for South Korean democracy since Yoon returned to his country with nearly empty hands.

