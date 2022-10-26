To the Editor, 

Well, here we are. Once again we’re faced with the daunting task of choosing the next leaders of our country. Once again we’re faced with the endless backstabbing rhetoric that our politicians throw at each other in vain attempts to discredit one another. Once again they expect us to be swayed to their side by using negative tactics and knee-deep-in-mud politics.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.