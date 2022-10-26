Well, here we are. Once again we’re faced with the daunting task of choosing the next leaders of our country. Once again we’re faced with the endless backstabbing rhetoric that our politicians throw at each other in vain attempts to discredit one another. Once again they expect us to be swayed to their side by using negative tactics and knee-deep-in-mud politics.
Maybe, just once, we could have politicians that tell us what their accomplishments are and what they expect to achieve while in office. Let’s hear the positive things they want to do for ALL of us.
I want a leader that helps the majority of the people, not just the extremists few. This country could do with more middle-of-the-road politics. In these troubling times we should be trying to narrow the political gaps. Not make them wider.
My solution is to seek out the positive, upbeat leaders. Seek ones that are thinking about me and you. Not ones worried about their standing in their party. Maybe we could elect leaders that don’t have to scrape the muck off their boots before they can get anything done.
It’s been my experience that people who sling hate and discontent often carry that attitude into all aspects of their lives. I don’t want my leaders pounding their fists. I want them extending their hands.
Kodiak resident and registered independent
