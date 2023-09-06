This August, I spent 13 days walking the streets of the municipality of Kodiak, knocking on every front door I could find. Most days, I would walk four or five hours a day. I can say that I am more familiar with the city of Kodiak than I have ever been in my 14 years here. From your porches, front doors, and sidewalks, it has been a botanical Tour de force to enjoy. The number of species and diverse types of flowering shrubs and trees, annual and perennial flowers, was just stunning. Also, it is amazing how many of us hauled home old bones, fossils, and pieces of driftwood resembling every kind of thing. There sure are a lot of slate rocks that resemble hand gestures.
So many of you answered your door and were kind. I appreciated that. I was welcomed into homes to chat, offered water and places to rest or to stay dry in the rain. On a hot and sunny day, I knocked on the doors of Larch Street, the lemonade stand helped me make it through that day and those cookies were extra chocolatey too. Thank you, Kodiak, for sharing the things about our city you think are going well and telling me of your concerns about our town and what is to become of it. The want for change is a message received clearly, and I cannot say enough how much I appreciate your willingness to talk and share with me.
I am going to make myself available, in person, for events in September as my work and time allows. I look forward to speaking with more of you and hearing about your lives in Kodiak.
Your vote counts on Oct. 3.
