Hello Kodiak,

This August, I spent 13 days walking the streets of the municipality of Kodiak, knocking on every front door I could find. Most days, I would walk four or five hours a day. I can say that I am more familiar with the city of Kodiak than I have ever been in my 14 years here. From your porches, front doors, and sidewalks, it has been a botanical Tour de force to enjoy. The number of species and diverse types of flowering shrubs and trees, annual and perennial flowers, was just stunning. Also, it is amazing how many of us hauled home old bones, fossils, and pieces of driftwood resembling every kind of thing. There sure are a lot of slate rocks that resemble hand gestures.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.