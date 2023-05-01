JERUSALEM — Our days may come to 70 years, or 80, if our strength endures. (Psalm 90:10)

The modern state of Israel has reached the average length of days prescribed by the Psalmist for humans, and yet the nation endures in years and with ever-increasing strength. This despite, or perhaps because of, the numerous attempts to eradicate it from the region and enemies who have tried without success to exterminate the Jewish people.

