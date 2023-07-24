The July 15 hit-and-run fatality that happened during a tsunami evacuation warning occurred when Vanessa Malutin-McCormick was attempting to cross the street in the middle of the block, according to the Kodiak Police Department.

Kodiak police have identified Clint Moudy as the person whose vehicle hit and killed Malutin-McCormick.

