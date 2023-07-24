The July 15 hit-and-run fatality that happened during a tsunami evacuation warning occurred when Vanessa Malutin-McCormick was attempting to cross the street in the middle of the block, according to the Kodiak Police Department.
Kodiak police have identified Clint Moudy as the person whose vehicle hit and killed Malutin-McCormick.
She was struck by Moudy’s 2016 International flatbed truck at about 11:20 p.m. on the night of the incident. The accident occurred on East Rezanof Drive between the downtown gas station and Near Island Bridge, according to Kodiak police. There are no marked crosswalks in the area where the accident was reported to have occurred.
Connecting streets do have stop signs and marked stop lines alongside pedestrian facilities.
As of Friday afternoon, Moudy did not face any charges. And if the incident is judged to be an unfortunate accident he may not be charged, police Lt. Francis de la Fuente told KDM last week. The police report will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s office when it is complete.
As evidence has been reviewed, an accident is looking to be more likely, according to the Kodiak Police Department.
The Kodiak Police Department was unable to provide more details as of Friday morning because it was, at the time, still an ongoing investigation, de la Fuente told KDM.
The District Attorney’s office ultimately will be the entity that makes the decision on whether to pursue charges after it receives the police report.
The District Attorney’s office will be basing its decision, at least in part, on state law regarding pedestrian right-of-way. State law says that drivers shall yield the right-of-way to a pedestrian on a sidewalk or crossing a roadway within a crosswalk. Pedestrians are not allowed to leave a curb or other areas of safety, such as sidewalks, and run or walk into the path of a vehicle close enough to constitute an immediate hazard.
State law also says that if no marked crosswalks are provided, pedestrians crossing roadways must yield the right-of-way to all moving vehicles and not constitute a hazard.
Police responded to the incident after receiving reports, and Malutin-McCormick was pronounced dead at the scene. In a statement issued by Kodiak police Thursday afternoon, Moudy says he did not know he hit anyone.
A white flatbed-style truck was reported leaving the area after the collision. Debris was collected from the scene that led officers to believe the responsible vehicle was a commercial International truck. It was not clear as of Friday afternoon what part of the vehicle the debris might have come from.
“Pedestrian traffic was a little heavy according to witnesses from the canneries who live downtown,” de la Fuente told KDM in a Wednesday afternoon email.
Within hours of the incident, police located the vehicle in question parked on Shelikof Street. Police contacted Moudy for the first time on July 16.
He told police he had driven the truck to the high school parking lot during the tsunami evacuation. He also is said to have told officers he did not realize he had hit someone, and police say he has been cooperating with the investigation.
A GoFundMe for Malutin-McCormick has been set up and shared on various Kodiak Facebook pages. There will be a memorial service for her at Kodiak Funeral Chapel Wednesday at 1 p.m. The service is open to the public, according to a post on Facebook.
