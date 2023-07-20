Kodiak police have identified Clint Moudy as the person whose vehicle hit and killed Vanessa Malutin-McCormick last Saturday night.
In a statement issued by Kodiak police Thursday afternoon, Moudy says he did not know he hit anyone.
“Officers have talked to several people and collected surveillance footage from numerous businesses and private citizens. This investigation has been our priority all week,” Kodiak police said in a statement. “The completed report will be forwarded to the District Attorney for review.”
At this point, no charges have been filed against Moudy.
“The deadline for filing criminal charges would be linked to the statute of limitations defined in Alaska Statutes,” Police Chief Tim Putney told KDM via email Thursday afternoon. “However, any criminal charge would need to be supported by probable cause.”
According to Alaska Statute 28.35.060, “An operator of a vehicle involved in an accident resulting in injury to or death of a person shall immediately stop the vehicle at the scene of the accident or as close to it as possible and return to, and remain at, the scene until the operator has fulfilled the requirements of AS 28.35.060.” Alaska Statute 28.35.060 requires drivers to render assistance after accidents.
Malutin-McCormick was struck by Moudy’s 2016 International flatbed truck during the tsunami warning evacuation last Saturday night at about 11:20 p.m. The accident occurred on East Rezanof Drive between the gas station and Near Island Bridge, according to Kodiak police.
Police responded to the incident after receiving reports, and Malutin-McCormick was pronounced dead at the scene.
Several witnesses came forward, and the police department has spent the week verifying the information provided.
Witnesses reported hearing a loud diesel truck and a collision. A white flatbed-style truck was reported leaving the area after the collision. Debris was collected from the scene that led officers to believe the responsible vehicle was a commercial International truck. Within hours, police located the vehicle in question parked on Shelikof Street. Police contacted Moudy for the first time on Sunday.
“Pedestrian traffic was a little heavy according to witnesses from the canneries who live downtown,” police Lt. Francis de la Fuente told KDM in a Wednesday afternoon email.
If the incident was purely an accident and does not meet the statute for a crime, the driver may not be charged, according to Fuente.
Moudy told police he had driven the truck to the high school parking lot during the tsunami evacuation. He told officers he did not realize he had hit someone, and police say he has been cooperating with the investigation.
His truck had damage consistent with the collision, and Kodiak police applied for a search warrant to recover evidence.
A Kodiak resident was able to provide KPD with peripheral video of the vehicle passing along the roadway. No video had surfaced of the actual collision as of Monday, according to the police department.
A GoFundMe for Malutin-McCormick has been set up and shared on various Kodiak Facebook pages, as of Thursday morning the fundraiser had raised $6,338 out of the $8,000 goal and had 78 contributors. There will be a service for Vanessa Malutin-McCormick at Kodiak Funeral Chapel Wednesday at 1 p.m. Anyone is welcome to come, according to a post on Facebook.
