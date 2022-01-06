The holiday season is not over yet — the Feast of Nativity, or Eastern Orthodox Christmas, is Friday. For anyone interested — regardless of their faith — observance starts today. This morning, the Holy Resurrection Cathedral located on 385 Kashevaroff Ave., will begin its Royal Hours at 8 a.m. and will blend into the Vespers of Divine Liturgy, which is scheduled 9:30 a.m., but times may vary. The compline service, or night prayers, will take place today at 6 p.m.
Friday, during the Feast of Nativity, there will be Divine Liturgy at 9 a.m. and a Nativity of Vespers at 5 p.m.
Depending on the state of COVID in the community, the congregation may go starring after the 5 p.m. service. Starring is a traditional form of carolling that is practiced throughout the state of Alaska and in a handful of places in Eastern Europe, according to Father Innocent Dresdow. A star will be brought to the center of the church and one person will spin it. Once that happens, people will begin caroling.
The Cathedral will make a decision on whether or not to go starring on Thursday night.
People are also allowed to go in and out of the services as they need to, according to Dresdow.
All of the services will be online and Desdow requests that people who have been diagnosed with COVID or have started showing symptoms stay home.
Masking is encouraged, but not required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.