CHASE YOUR TRAIL
Boy Scout Lake
Buskin River
Recreation Site
Length: 1.1 mile Elevation gain: 157 feet Route type: Out & back
Generally considered an easy route, Boy Scout Lake takes an average of 28 minutes to complete. This trail is great for hiking, and it’s unlikely you’ll encounter many other people while exploring.
(MOSTLY) INDOORS
TODAY
• Noon-1 pm: Camai Club will present The Healing Power of Stories: Narrative Healing and You, in both sides of the Katurwik Classroom, Room 106-107, at Kodiak College, 117 Benny Benson Drive
• 3 pm: Escape Room at the Kodiak Public Library, 612 Egan Way. Free and open to all ages. Children under 14 must be accompanied by an adult. Call to reserve your spot: 907.486.8686.
• 6-8 pm: Elks Club Dinner for Elks and guests, 102 W. Marine Way.
• 6-10 pm: Game night at Grand Slam, 1420 Mill Bay Road, Suite A.
• 7-9:30 pm: “Chicago,” a Kodiak Arts Council musical, at the Gerald C. Wilson Auditorium. For mature audiences.
• Under the Moose is the featured band at the Best Western Kodiak Inn, 236 W. Rezanof Drive. Phone: 907.486.5712
SATURDAY
• 8 am-11 am.: Soudough pancake and scrambled egg fundraiser for the Kodiak High School music students at KHS. $10 for adults, $8 for children and seniors and $35 for a famile of four. Children 5 and under pays their age.
• 9:30 am: Polar Immersion Group meets at Gibson Cove off Gibson Cove Road. Free. Discover the benefits of cold-water immersion. Meets every Saturday at sunrise.
• 10am-noon: Munartet Maker’s Space, Room 212, Alutiiq Studies Classroom, at Kodiak College, 117 Benny Benson Drive.
• 11 am: Escape Room at the Kodiak Public Library, 612 Egan Way. Free and open to all ages. Children under 14 must be accompanied by an adult. Call to reserve your spot: 907.486.8686.
• 11:30 am: Free nutrition classes at Kodiak Athletic Club. Offered by owner/longtime competitive body builder Lindsay Knight, 3689 E. Rezanof Drive.
• Noon to 3 pm: Pick-up time for local fish and produce at Kodiak Harvest, 1420 Selig St.
• 2 pm: Crafternoon: Comic Book Flowers, Kodiak Public Library, supplies provided by the library. For ages 12 and older. 612 Egan Way.
• 7-9:30 pm: “Chicago,” last show for the Kodiak Arts Council musical, at the Gerald C. Wilson Auditorium. For mature audiences.
LOCAL MUSEUMS
• Alutiiq Museum, 215 Mission Road. Phone: 844.425.8844 Email: info@alutiqmuseum.org or alutiqumuseum.org Open Tuesday-Saturday 12-4 pm
• Kodiak History Museum, 101 E. Marine Way. Phone: 907-486-5920 Email: manager@kodiakhistorymuseum.org or kodiakhistorymuseum.org Weekend hours: Friday-Saturday 10 am- 4pm
• Kodiak Arts Council, 917 E. Rezanof. Email: Kodiakartscouncil@gmail.com or kodiakarts.org
• Kodiak Maritime Museum, 500 Alimaq Drive, Trident Way. Phone 907.486.0348 Open Monday, Wednesday, Friday 9 am-5 pm Email: info@kodiakmaritimemuseum.org or kodiakmaritimemuseum.
• Kodiak Military History Museum, Miller’s Point, Abercrombie. Phone: 907.486.7015 Email: jbs@kadiak.org or kadiak.org
• Kodiak Fisheries Research Center, 301 Research Court. Open Thursdays and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Phone: 907.486.9343
• Kodiak National Wildlife Refuge, 402 Center Ave. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Noon to 4 pm. Phone 907.487.2626
• New Sunday hours for Kodiak College Library, 117 Benny Benson Drive, Benny Benson Building. Open 2 pm to 7 pm.
• The Kodiak Public Library, 612 Egan Way. 907-486-8686 Weekend hours Fridays and Saturdays 10 am to 5 pm. Closed Sundays.
