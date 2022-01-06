The number of known, active COVID cases has increased by 365% this past week, from 55 cases on Dec. 29 to 256 cases on Wednesday, the Emergency Operations Center reported. Currently, one person is hospitalized due to reasons associated with the virus, according to the Emergency Operations Center.
The Emergency Operations Center announced that 227 more cases were diagnosed between Dec. 22 and Wednesday, Jan. 5. The EOC did not report the residency of the people who were diagnosed with COVID, nor the cause of transmission.
On Tuesday, 99 cases of COVID were confirmed, which is the highest number of cases reported in a single day since the start of the pandemic, according to the EOC.
The number of known, active cases of COVID has not been this high since Dec. 2020, according to reports from the Emergency Operations Center.
The most recent surge in cases comes after a major COVID outbreak on the Coast Guard Cutter Midgett that occurred at the end of December where over 30 people were diagnosed with COVID, and one at Kodiak High School where over 50 students and staff members were diagnosed with COVID. The outbreak at the high school prompted the school to move classes online from Jan. 5 until Jan. 7.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 3,084 people diagnosed with COVID, the Emergency Operations Center Reported. Included in that number are 103 people that have been hospitalized and nine people that have died due to problems associated with the virus, according to the Emergency Operations Center.
The Emergency Operations Center did not announce what variant of COVID people have, nor did the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services in their COVID reports. Omicron, which is more contagious than other variants of COVD, has become the leading variant of COVID among newly infected people, however, only a handful of cases have been diagnosed in Alaska.
“Just like the flu, there will always be COVID-19 outbreaks,” Karl Hertz, the chief executive officer at Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center, said.
Hertz recommends that people practice social distancing, wash their hands, and wear a mask in crowded spaces and in areas where they know there are sick people, such as hospitals and clinics.
